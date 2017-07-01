Red Wings' Trevor Daley: Lands in Motown
Daley signed a three-year contract with the Red Wings on Saturday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports, adding that his deal is worth $3.178 million annually.
The Red Wings suffered in a major way in terms of offensive production from the blue line last season. Case in point: Mike Green had 36 points himself, whereas the rest of the rearguards collectively added 77 combined goals and assists. Daley has averaged .31 points per game over a career that will be going on 15 years old -- most of his time had been spent with the Stars, plus he's enjoyed tours with the Blackhawks and two Stanley Cup-winning campaigns in a Penguins sweater -- and while he's more of a complementary fantasy option at this juncture, Detroit will certainly put his special teams acumen to good use. Danny DeKeyser has occasionally been miscast as a top-pairing defenseman in Detroit, so expect Daley to hold that spot.
