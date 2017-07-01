Daley signed a three-year contract with the Red Wings on Saturday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports, adding that his deal is worth $3.178 million annually.

The Red Wings suffered in a major way in terms of offensive production from the blue line last season. Case in point: Mike Green had 36 points himself, whereas the rest of the rearguards collectively added 77 combined goals and assists. Daley has averaged .31 points per game over a career that will be going on 15 years old -- most of his time had been spent with the Stars, plus he's enjoyed tours with the Blackhawks and two Stanley Cup-winning campaigns in a Penguins sweater -- and while he's more of a complementary fantasy option at this juncture, Detroit will certainly put his special teams acumen to good use. Danny DeKeyser has occasionally been miscast as a top-pairing defenseman in Detroit, so expect Daley to hold that spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...