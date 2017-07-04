Red Wings' Turner Elson: Heading to Motown
Elson has agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a one-year contract.
The undrafted center has only played in one NHL game, having done so with the Flames in 2015-16. He'll almost assuredly spent the bulk of next season in the AHL unless injuries rip apart the Winged Wheel for the second straight season.
