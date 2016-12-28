Bertuzzi was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Per NHL guidelines, Bertuzzi was required to be activated off injured reserve prior to being sent back the Griffins. The 21-year-old has appeared in just seven games for the Red Wings this season and will likely benefit more from playing in the minors than sitting in the press box in Detroit. Expect the winger to be on the short list of potential call-ups, should the need arise.