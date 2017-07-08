Red Wings' Vili Saarijarvi: Focusing on strength at development camp
Saarijarvi, who's been participating in Detroit's development camp, said he's focused on getting stronger to complement his quickness on the ice.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and only 172 pounds, Saarijarvi certainly needs to bulk up to avoid getting physically destroyed in the NHL. "I'm probably not going to grow that much anymore or get much taller, so I just need to add some power so I can be ready to battle and move quickly in every way," Saarijarvi said. "I think the game has gotten quicker but at the same time there are still guys that play hard and strong, I can play a quick game, I have to improve my strength and get stronger." The Finn produced 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 34 regular-season games for OHL Mississauga this past season, so at least at the lower level he's shown an ability to compensate for his small stature.
