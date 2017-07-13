Play

Saarijarvi and fellow defenseman Filip Hronek stood out among prospects at the Red Wings development camp.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill explained that it was "4-on-4 summer hockey" on display at camp and advised against reading too much into a given player's performance, but Saarijarvi and Hronek still managed to get scouts talking. Saarijarvi's only 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, so naturally he's been working on his strength this early in his career. If there was any question about the league level the pair of European prospects will be associated with in the upcoming season, Blashill made it abundantly clear. "I hope they have real good years in (AHL) Grand Rapids," he said.

