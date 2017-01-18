Through 29 games, Ouellet has six points, 36 PIM and 39 shots on goal while averaging 18:14 of ice time.

The 23-year-old rarely gets on the scoresheet, but is showing signs of growth as a young defenseman in his first full NHL season. Prior to this year, the most games he'd played with the big club was 21 -- when he produced three points and averaged 16:23 per contest -- so his additional ice time, 28 hits and 41 blocked shots in 2016-17 are an encouraging sign. That said, he's not likely to deliver much fantasy value at this stage of his career and can safely be avoided in most formats.

