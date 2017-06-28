Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Receives qualifying offer
Ouellet, a pending restricted free agent, received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.
The 23-year-old from the back line defied the odds and wasn't lost to Vegas in the expansion draft -- the Red Wings surrendered forward prospect Tomas Nosek instead. Giving the Frenchman a qualifying offer means Detroit will have exclusive negotiation rights with Ouellet, who has recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 96 NHL games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Being exposed in upcoming expansion draft•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Marks goals column•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Handling first full NHL season capably•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Gets home crowd on its feet with one-timer•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Starting on Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Could see limited playing time•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...