Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Receives qualifying offer

Ouellet, a pending restricted free agent, received a qualifying offer from the Red Wings on Monday, MLive.com reports.

The 23-year-old from the back line defied the odds and wasn't lost to Vegas in the expansion draft -- the Red Wings surrendered forward prospect Tomas Nosek instead. Giving the Frenchman a qualifying offer means Detroit will have exclusive negotiation rights with Ouellet, who has recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 96 NHL games.