Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Signs two-year extension

Ouellet agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. The contract is expected to average $1.25 million per season.

Ouellet has spent his entire four-year career with the Red Wings and is coming off his best season as a professional. During the 2016-17 campaign, Ouellet played in a career-high 66 games, finishing with 12 points (three goals), 73 hits and 87 blocked shots. The 23-year-old defenseman is still young and has time to develop and add to his game, so the Red Wings will bring him back for two mores years with the hope of improving on this past season. Ouellet should operate in a reserve capacity.