Gallant was drafted 83rd overall by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
An exceptional face-off specialist that is responsible and hard-working, Gallant should be able to carve out an NHL career as a role player. His is limited offensively (he posted just 47 points in 60 OHL games last season), but Gallant does a lot of the little things well. This is a safe pick by the Wings at the end of Round 3.
