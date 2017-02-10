Carter (shoulder) will skate with Wild during their pregame skate Friday and is likely to continue practicing with the team for the rest of February, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Russo calls Carter's participation in Minnesota's practices "a tryout of sorts" where the team will see if he can keep up physically with the pace of play and will decide if he can be of use for the rest of the season and beyond. If the Wild signed Carter by the March 1 trade deadline, he would be eligible to be on the roster for the playoffs. Either way, Carter has never put up more than 15 points in a season and would be coming off a major shoulder injury, so he shouldn't be on many fantasy owners' radars.