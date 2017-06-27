Culkin did not receive a qualifying offer from Calgary, the organization announced Monday.

Culkin split time this past season between the AHL and ECHL, including a 19-game, zero-point effort with the Stockton Heat. The unimpressive 2016-17 campaign was likely the deciding factor in the Flames' decision to part ways with their 2012 fifth-round pick.

