Ryan Culkin: Not extended offer
Culkin did not receive a qualifying offer from Calgary, the organization announced Monday.
Culkin split time this past season between the AHL and ECHL, including a 19-game, zero-point effort with the Stockton Heat. The unimpressive 2016-17 campaign was likely the deciding factor in the Flames' decision to part ways with their 2012 fifth-round pick.
