The Flames bought out the final year of Murphy's (lower body) two-year, $1.575 million contract Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Calgary just added Murphy in a trade with Carolina on Thursday, so his inclusion in the deal was clearly just a salary-cap dump for the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old blueliner evidently doesn't fit into the Flames' plans for their blue-line corps in 2017-18, so he'll need to catch on with another club in order to keep playing in North America next season. Players need to be fully healthy in order to be bought out, so Murphy shouldn't be hampered by the lower-body injury that held him out of action late last season if he's able to strike a deal with another NHL team.