Ryan Olsen: Not extended qualifying offer
Olsen wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Jets and will become an unrestricted free agent.
Olsen has yet to see action in a single NHL game, so the Jets felt he was expendable and will let him hit the open free agent market. He'll look to latch on with a team once free agency opens July 1, but he's unlikely to develop into a fantasy option considering his lack of games played previously.
