Nylander was loaned to his native Sweden so he can play in the World Junior tournament which spans from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, WGR 550 reports.

Nylander was assigned by AHL Rochester, a minor-league affiliate of the Sabres, for whom he's secured 17 points in 29 games this season. Like his brother William, a highly touted prospect who plays for the Maple Leafs, Nylander is known as a terrific skater with immense offensive upside. He's been involved in international play for the past three years. In the 2016 World Junior tournament, Buffalo's eighth overall pick of the 2016 draft led Sweden with four goals and five assists. He should be owned in all dynasty formats.