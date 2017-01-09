Nylander has re-joined the Amerks following his strong performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Swedes were disappointed to finish fourth as one of the early favorites in the tournament though Nylander certainly did his part, tying Russia's Kirill Kaprizov with 12 points for the tournament scoring lead. Nylander was a fixture on the top line alongside Minnesota prospect Joel Eriksson Ek, and together they showcased why they were both first-round picks. Nylander, 18, will likely finish the season in the AHL before making a run for a roster spot next season. He's a talented scorer who should play a big role for the Sabres down the road, but has yet to make his NHL debut.