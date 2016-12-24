Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Allows season-high five goals vs. Islanders
Nilsson allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Friday.
This was easily Nilsson's worst start of the season. The 26-year-old had yet to give up more than three goals in any of his nine previous starts. He came into Friday with a career-low 2.22 GAA, so perhaps he was due for this kind of setback. Nilsson will give Buffalo a chance to win most nights, but the likelihood he piles up victories on a last place team is pretty low.
