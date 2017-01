Nilsson will start in net as Thursday's road starter against the Blackhawks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Nilsson has pumped life into his NHL career as a first-year tender for the Sabres. The Swede has started 11 games and played in 12, posting six wins to complement a career-best 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage. He should be moderately challenged against a Blackhawks team ranking 15th in the NHL in scoring (2.68 goals per game) and on the man advantage -- 18.5 conversion rate.