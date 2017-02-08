Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Bailed out by offense in OT win
Nilsson gave up four goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against San Jose.
It looked like he was heading for defeat when the Sharks took a 4-1 lead in the third period, but the Swedish netminder watched his teammates score four consecutive goals to bail him out. This isn't a pretty stat line for his first start in five games, though, so Robin Lehner remains likely to continue controlling the Sabres' net.
