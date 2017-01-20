Nilsson (illness) will command the crease Friday as the home starter versus the Red Wings.

Apparently, the backup tender is over his illness. While both teams have struggled this season, Nilsson will be taking the Red Wings seriously, as they're getting key players back from injury and have rattled off three straight wins against tough teams in the Penguins, Canadiens, and Bruins, respectively. Nilsson has a winning record (7-6-4) to go along with a .924 save mark in 17 games, despite the Sabres currently sitting in the basement of the Atlantic Division; this has made him one of the sneakiest goalie options in daily fantasy this season.