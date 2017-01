Nilsson will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Lightning, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Nilsson has played well lately, posting a 2-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.99 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last three appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to pick up his eighth win of the season in a matchup with a slumping Tampa Bay team that has lost four consecutive games.