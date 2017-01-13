Nilsson stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

He's turned in spectacular work as the Sabres' backup this year, but this wasn't one of Nilsson's best efforts. With Robin Lehner (illness) still unavailable, it's unclear who'll start in the second of back-to-backs Friday against the Hurricanes -- Linus Ullmark's been called up to serve in the backup role, but his unimpressive AHL numbers could lead coach Dan Bylsma to use Nilsson again.