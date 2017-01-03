Nilsson will guard the crease Tuesday against the Rangers.

Robin Lehner has started three straight contests for the Sabres, but the backup netminder will receive another look between the pipes Tuesday. Nilsson has allowed three or more goals in seven of his 11 appearances this season, keeping him well off the fantasy radar as he squares off against a high-powered Rangers club.

