Nilsson allowed five goals on 38 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Nilsson stopped all eight shots he faced in the first period, but was beaten five times in the final two frames while opposing netminder Cam Ward stood tall with 36 saves. While the backup started both ends of a back-to-back set with Robin Lehner battling the flu, he was unable to pick up a victory in either appearance. Buffalo's next game isn't until Monday, by which time Lehner will probably be back to push Nilsson to a bench role.