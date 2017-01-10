Nilsson was designated as Tuesday's home starter against the Flyers, Bill Hope of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Buffalo will roll out the fourth-year Swede since the regular starting backstop -- Robin Lehner -- has been ruled out with an illness. Nilsson takes up plenty of real estate between the pipes at 6-foot-6 and 229 pounds, and he's seemingly doing all that he can as a first-year Sabre. Between 12 starts and 13 games total, the 26-year-old tender has picked up six wins in 13 starts to go along with a 2.48 GAA and a .926 save percentage. There's typically hesitation to play a fantasy goalie on a losing team, but Nilsson is a sneaky play since he rarely gets blown up and almost assuredly comes cheap in daily formats.

