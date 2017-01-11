Nilsson stopped 39 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Given the start with Robin Lehner down for the count due to an illness, Nilsson continued his impressive work as the Sabres' backup. The 26-year-old netminder now has a 2.37 GAA and .930 save percentage -- numbers reminiscent of his star turn in the KHL in 2014-15. The Sabres play again Thursday, and it's conceivable that Lehner won't be better for that game; in that instance, the team would seem much more likely to utilize Nilsson again rather than turning to the just-recalled Linus Ullmark.