Nilsson marched into Madison Square Garden and held the Rangers to one goal on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win.

There have been some stumbles, but on the whole, Nilsson has done terrific work as Buffalo's backup netminder. In fact, he has both a better save percentage (.928 to .913) and a better GAA (2.35 to 2.51) than starter Robin Lehner. Although Nilsson's been exposed in the past by extended work in net, he could start swiping some more starts from his fellow countryman if things keep trending this way.