Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Stops 32 shots in win over Wings
Nilsson saved 32 of 34 shots during Friday's win over Detroit.
This was a strong outing from Nilsson, and he's a goalie of interest after Robin Lehner was pulled from his most recent start and wasn't happy about it. Additionally, Lehner will likely be tasked with a tough matchup against the Canadiens on Saturday. As a result, Nilsson could begin seeing a larger percentage of the starts going forward. He's an intriguing add in deeper seasonal settings.
More News
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Facing closest divisional foe in standings•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Under the weather•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Takes unlucky relief loss•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Loses second game in two nights•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Will start Friday•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Gives up three in road loss against Tampa•