Nilsson saved 32 of 34 shots during Friday's win over Detroit.

This was a strong outing from Nilsson, and he's a goalie of interest after Robin Lehner was pulled from his most recent start and wasn't happy about it. Additionally, Lehner will likely be tasked with a tough matchup against the Canadiens on Saturday. As a result, Nilsson could begin seeing a larger percentage of the starts going forward. He's an intriguing add in deeper seasonal settings.