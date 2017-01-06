Nilsson stopped 39 of 43 Blackhawks shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss.

Coming off Tuesday's surprising road win over the Rangers, Nilsson was once again the star of the show early on. He kept the score 1-1 through one period despite being out-shot 20-6, and managed to get the game to overtime despite facing 40 shots while the team in front of him generated only 20. Nilsson's bid to supplant countryman Robin Lehner as the starter in Buffalo continues to grow stronger.