Nilsson gave up just one goal on 16 shots in relief of Robin Lehner against the Leafs on Tuesday, but that was enough to get stuck with the loss.

James van Riemsdyk got him for a power-play goal in the latter half of the third period, and William Carrier's goal for Buffalo later in the frame transferred the loss from Lehner to Nilsson. That's a tough quirk of the rules for the 26-year-old Swede, who's now got three consecutive defeats on his ledger. Still, he deserves credit for playing well in this one and will more than likely draw one of the starts in the Sabres' upcoming back-to-back set, with fantasy owners surely hoping he gets to face the Red Wings at home Friday rather than the Canadiens on the road Saturday.