Nilsson allowed four goals on 37 shots, including three at even strength, in a 4-3 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Nilsson finished the night with an .892 save percentage, but he shouldn't be the only one blamed for the loss with a porous defense and just three Sabres forwards managing to register a point. He was brilliant in a 32-save win against Detroit on Jan. 20, but sat the next two games in favor of Robin Lehner before starting against Dallas. Through 19 appearances, Nilsson has an 8-7-4 record with a 2.60 GAA and .923 save percentage. Those are good numbers, but the Sabres still haven't reached their full potential and fantasy owners should consider only starting him against much weaker teams.