Nilsson missed practice Thursday with an illness.

With the potential that Nilsson will be unable to serve even as the backup Friday against Detroit, the Sabres recalled Linus Ullmark from the minors. Nilsson will no doubt to miss the chance to start at home where he has been significantly better this season -- 5-1-1 with a 1.84 GAA. The 26-year-old remains in the backup role, but if Robin Lehner continues to struggle, it could open the door for Nilsson once he is healthy.