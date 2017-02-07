Nilsson will get the nod for his first start in five games Tuesday, facing the Sharks at home, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Nilsson has been hot and cold all season, and in his past six games has turned in gem performances against Detroit, Toronto and Philadelphia, but allowed a total of 12 goals against Dallas, Tampa Bay and Carolina. He gets a tough matchup against the Pacific Division-leading Sharks, but Nilsson has also been fantastic at home this season, sporting a 6-1-1 record with a 1.84 GAA and a .946 save percentage. Fantasy owners should proceed with caution -- even if Nilsson turns in a good performance, the Sabres offense will have to provide him with enough goal support to earn the win.