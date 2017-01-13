Nilsson will be in the crease for Friday's game in Carolina, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio reports.

With usual starter Robin Lehner out the last few games, Nilsson has been getting a bit of extra playing time, but he hasn't taken full advantage. After stopping 39 of 40 shots Tuesday, he allowed three goals on 28 shots Thursday. Carolina is middle of the pack in scoring, with 2.61 goals per game, so Nilsson will have a favorable matchup in Friday's game.