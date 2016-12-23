Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Will start in goal Friday
Nilsson will get the nod for Friday's contest with the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The backup has had impressive numbers in limited action this year, posting a .933 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA. With a subpar team in front of him, wins are hard to come by, though he's a decent daily play against an Islanders team ranked 15th in scoring at 2.63 goals per game.
