Pouliot secured a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Sabres on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Pouliot was bought out of the remaining two years of his previous contract with the Oilers following a campaign in which he totaled just 14 points over 67 games for the club. The fourth overall pick in 2005, Pouliot 's 2016-17 campaign was a major disappointment, but he will look to get back on track following a change of scenery to earn another long-term deal. For now, he will settle for a one-year tryout with the Sabres. It remains to be seen where Pouliot slots in the lineup, but will most likely play a middle-six role and provide a much needed veteran presence up front. His ability to play both wings competently gives new coach Phil Housley a lot of flexibility in his lineup. Fantasy-wise, Pouliot is only available in very deep leagues.