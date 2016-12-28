Gionta notched two assists -- one on the game-winner -- and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Gionta is one of several players enjoying Jack Eichel back in the lineup, even if he's not directly affecting his output. The 37-year-old has put up a solid December to date, potting three goals and tacking on five helpers. After November's minus-5 rating, it's good to see the veteran sitting at plus-2 this month with two contests to go.