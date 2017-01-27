Gionta's assist on Evander Kane's goal Thursday against Dallas now gives him a point in three straight games.

Gionta has been very productive of late, and prior to his current streak had a goal and two assists in three games. He's on pace to set career highs as a Sabre with 11 goals and 24 points in 48 games, after finishing with 33 and 35 points over the past two seasons. A big reason for his increased production is his shooting percentage at 11.7 percent, which is almost five percent higher than last year's. He's a depth fantasy forward only in the deepest of leagues -- there's not much upside to be had in the 38-year-old.