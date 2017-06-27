Gionta, who has served as the Sabres' captain since the 2014-15 season, is hoping to stay with the club, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

The 38-year-old has scored at least 30 points in each of his three seasons in Buffalo, and he believes that he can still be a valuable contributor in the NHL. Despite the Sabres' struggles, Gionta was one of the team's most consistent performers, but his role with the club is unclear with a new general manager at the helm.