Gionta earned a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Leafs.

The well-aged veteran has had a surprisingly productive campaign, as he owns 21 points through 44 contests, though this was his first multi-point game since Dec. 27 and only his fourth of the season. There's still not a whole lot of fantasy relevance here, especially since he has a minus-3 rating and doesn't contribute on the power play, where he has only one point despite seeing consistently significant ice time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola