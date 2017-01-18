Gionta earned a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Leafs.

The well-aged veteran has had a surprisingly productive campaign, as he owns 21 points through 44 contests, though this was his first multi-point game since Dec. 27 and only his fourth of the season. There's still not a whole lot of fantasy relevance here, especially since he has a minus-3 rating and doesn't contribute on the power play, where he has only one point despite seeing consistently significant ice time.