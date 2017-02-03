O'Reilly, who has placed on waivers Thursday, was not claimed by any team, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

It's not exactly surprising, though the last time the Sabres waived their fourth-line center, Derek Grant, the Predators claimed him. Through 11 games with the Sabres, O'Reilly has not made much of an impact, averaging 7:56 per game and registering just one assist with a minus-6 rating. It's a big drop from last year, when he scored seven points in 20 games for the Sabres while averaging 11:11 per game, including 1:57 on the power play. The Sabres are looking for quality depth, and it's clear O'Reilly isn't part of the solution. His fantasy remains almost nil.