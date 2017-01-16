Sabres' Cal O'Reilly: Recalled from minors
O'Reilly was brought up from AHL Rochester on Monday.
O'Reilly has fared significantly better in the minors this season, as he has racked up 34 points in 36 outings -- second highest on the team. In the NHL, however, the 30-year-old has appeared in a mere four contests and failed to secure a single point. With Johan Larsson (wrist) done for the year, O'Reilly figures to be the Sabres' fourth-line center for a decent stretch, so long as he keeps his level of play up.