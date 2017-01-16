O'Reilly was brought up from AHL Rochester on Monday.

O'Reilly has fared significantly better in the minors this season, as he has racked up 34 points in 36 outings -- second highest on the team. In the NHL, however, the 30-year-old has appeared in a mere four contests and failed to secure a single point. With Johan Larsson (wrist) done for the year, O'Reilly figures to be the Sabres' fourth-line center for a decent stretch, so long as he keeps his level of play up.