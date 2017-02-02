O'Reilly (healthy scratch) will not play Thursday against the Rangers and has been subsequently waived, the Olean Times Herald reports.

O'Reilly hasn't produced much since getting called up from AHL Rochester, producing just one assist in seven games. He played less than five minutes against Dallas prior to the All-Star break and a little over six minutes against Montreal on Tuesday. There's a chance O'Reilly will get claimed, but the goal is to return to him to the Amerks. Nicolas Deslauriers will take his place as the fourth-line center with Tyler Ennis and William Carrier on the wings.