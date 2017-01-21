Nelson was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Jake McCabe sustained a shoulder injury in Friday's game against the Red Wings and won't be fit to go back-to-back, hence the call-up for Nelson, who's put up a mere nine points in 27 AHL matches this season. It'll definitely be a long shot, but if Nelson assumes McCabe's top spot on the blue line, he'd sync up with Rasmus Ristolainen in the upcoming contest, and that's a juicy assignment given that Double R is a puck-moving machine who's already registered 25 helpers this year.