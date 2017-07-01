Johnson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to the Sabres on Saturday, TSN reports.

Johnson was briefly rendered property of the Coyotes in mid-June, when the Flames flipped the goalie, prospect Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round pick for another netminder in Mike Smith. As fate would have it, Johnson returns to Buffalo; he recorded some of his best numbers (22-16-4 record, 2.36 GAA, .920 save percentage) for the Swords in 2015-16, when starting backstop Robin Lehner was bogged down by a high-ankle sprain. While there should be some level of comfort for Johnson in his return to Buffalo, it's worth noting that the Sabres have since replaced general manager Tim Murray with Jason Botterill, and Phil Housley -- not Dan Blysma -- will be the coach behind the bench. Johnson is a nice insurance policy for Lehner, who's battled injures in the past, and could see upwards of 20 to 25 starts. Fantasy owners who have Lehner on their roster may want to add Johnson as a handcuff, and it's also worth noting that Botterill has beefed up the Sabres' blue line with Nathan Beaulieu and Marco Scandella this offseason.