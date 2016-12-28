Sabres' Cody Franson: Game-time decision

Franson, who's missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision against Boston on Thursday after practicing in full Wednesday, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Franson had been a mainstay on Buffalo's blue line prior to getting hurt, as he played in 31 straight games to start the season while averaging 18:00 of ice time per night. However, he's contributed just one goal along with seven helpers and 14 PIM. Once Franson is cleared to return, Justin Falk will likely find himself watching from the press box.