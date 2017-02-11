Sabres' Cody Franson: Out 2-3 weeks

Franson is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a bone bruins to his foot, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

While Franson hadn't been placed on IR as of Saturday morning, his lengthy return timetable makes it probable that he'll end up in that very spot. As noted in the report, the bruising defender should return around the NHL's trade deadline, and coincidentally he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer -- this makes him an potential rental player for other clubs.