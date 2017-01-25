Sabres' Cody Franson: Puts together three-game point streak

Franson notched two assists, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against Nashville.

Both of his second-period helpers were big ones, as they came on goals that tied the game at 1-1 and 2-2 at the time. It's been a season of frustration for the veteran blueliner, but Franson's now got a three-game point streak going (one goal, three assists, plus-3). Unfortunately for hopeful fantasy owners, his recent track record doesn't suggest he has the capability to keep piling points up at a fast pace.