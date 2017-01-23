Sabres' Cody Franson: Snaps 25-game goal drought

Franson scored his second goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime win against Montreal on Saturday.

It was also the second straight game Franson managed to notch a point, giving him two goals and 11 points in 43 games on the season. Signed to a two-year deal in 2015 to give the power play a boost, Franson has not been very effective in a Sabres uniform with just 28 points in 102 career games with the club. Rasmus Ristolainen is firmly entrenched as the team's No. 1 power-play quarterback, and Franson has averaged just 1:42 with the man advantage per game. His fantasy value is very limited with such infrequent contributions on offense, and his peripherals are merely average with 56 hits and 38 blocked shots on the season.