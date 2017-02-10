Sabres' Cody Franson: Will miss at least two games

Franson (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Toronto and Sunday's game against the Canucks, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for Franson and his owners, as the 29-year-old blueliner has been playing well recently, notching seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last 10 games while averaging just under a minute of ice time on the man advantage per contest over that span. Franson has only officially been ruled out of Buffalo's next two tilts, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss at least a few more games after Sunday's meeting with Vancouver. A more clear-cut timetable for his return to the Sabres' lineup should be established once he's cleared to return to practice.