Sabres' Cody Franson: Will play Thursday

Franson (lower body) will return to action Thursday against the Bruins.

Franson's return to action comes at an opportune time for the Sabres, as fellow blueliner Dmitry Kulikov won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Boston due to a lower-back injury. However, Franson's lack of offensive upside -- eight points in 31 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.